Centuries of Soldiers -- Annapolis Royal's Fort Anne milestone celebrated
ANNAPOLIS ROYAL - Centuries of soldiers rested a bit easier on Friday. Their courage, their sacrifice, their suffering, their worth re-affirmed and their old fort celebrated.
MIDDLETON - When the Liberal Party of Canada swept to power on Oct. 19, 2015, a young Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took over the reins of government with a whole slate of rookie members of Parliament – including West Nova’s Colin Fraser.
SYDNEY, N.S. — A tentative contract deal between the Nova Scotia government and its 9,300 teachers was on the brink of collapse Friday after the teachers union said it was resuming its work-to-rule campaign beginning Monday.
WOLFVILLE, NS - “It’s basically about jobs, growth and retention,” said Navdeep Bains, federal minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.
MONCTON, N.B. – Jesse James Perry-Belliveau, a 25-year-old Moncton man wanted in connection with the stabbing death of 47-year-old Rodney Perry, has been arrested and taken into custody.
WINDSOR, N.S. - Windsor District RCMP is asking for the public to help find a missing man.
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - A Coldbrook teenager’s football dreams are coming true.
KENTVILLE NS – The Greenwich Bombers, who are playing out of the Centennial Arena in Kentville, will be playing the Kingston Bombers Friday evening in Kingston at 7:30 p.m.
WINDSOR, N.S. – Retired NHLer Andre 'Moose' Dupont has had to cancel his appearance at the Long Pond Hockey Heritage Classic.
CZECH REPUBLIC - It didn’t take long for Kentville native Brett Pettet to make her presence known at the IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship in Zlin, Czech Republic.
GREENWOOD - The skies above 14 Wing will become a venue for a world-class air show in August.
WOLFVILLE NS – Student athletes at over 50 Canadian universities are talking about mental health this month.
CORNWALLIS PARK - People can celebrate people’s poet Robbie Burns Jan. 28 in Cornwallis Park and help some other people at the same time.
MOSHERS CORNER - On Delusion Road you can look south towards the Valley or north to the Bay. Or you can look back through the generations and stand in the boots of Joe Bent.
TRURO, N.S. – A Truro restaurant owner says the easing of liquor regulations is a sign that government is listening to small business.
STELLARTON, N.S. - Board members for Empire, the parent company of Sobeys, have appointed Michael Medline as president and chief executive officer of the company.
YARMOUTH, N.S. - No one likes to work in a dirty environment.
GREENWOOD- When Tim and Sue Mackintosh went to the movies for their first date some 30 years ago, they had no way of knowing how their own story would eventually come full circle.
CLEMENTSPORT - Dartmouth singer, songwriter, and author Blain Henhaw presents Words and Music, an afternoon concert, at the Clementsport Legion Sunday, Jan. 29 at 2 p.m.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — After the experience of responding to alcohol- and drug-related calls while on the job as a paramedic, Sean Murphy decided to volunteer his time to talk directly to high school students on the subject.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - In a blog post Jan. 23, Lucasfilm announced the title of Episode VIII.
BRIDGETOWN NS – Librarian Angela Reynolds can’t wait to get her hands on some old books – really old books.
The impasse between the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) and the provincial government is hardly resolved.
Ah, Kevin O’Leary: the shadow candidate for the leadership of the federal Conservatives.
“Few tasks are more like the torture of Sisyphus than housework, with its endless repetition: the clean becomes soiled, the soiled is made clean, over and over, day after day.” Simone de Beauvoir