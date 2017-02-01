Enough to Eat: Nictaux’s 12 Baskets Foodbank expands to meet need
NICTAUX - The 12 Baskets Foodbank in Nictaux is expanding. To meet a growing need.
ANNAPOLIS ROYAL - Centuries of soldiers rested a bit easier on Friday. Their courage, their sacrifice, their suffering, their worth re-affirmed and their old fort celebrated.
DIGBY, N.S. – As Terry Thibodeau can attest, Digby County can be a very windy place, one of the windiest in Nova Scotia. But that’s also what makes it so attractive when it comes to renewable energy and wind turbines.
SYDNEY, N.S. — It’s been just under a year since Rame Alasfar and his young family moved to Cape Breton, and if the Syrian refugees needed further proof they’re welcome here, they got it Tuesday night.
KENTVILLE, NS - Although nothing is set in stone, there’s a vision surrounding Kentville’s Calkin Building that could see the evolution of an arts, cultural and small business hub for the Annapolis Valley.
KENTVILLE, NS - There were audible exclamations from supporters of Rev. Dr. Brent Leroy Hawkes inside the courtroom as he was found not guilty of two historic sex charges.
MARTOCK, N.S. - A lack of snow didn’t stop cadets from across Nova Scotia from competing in a provincial biathlon tournament at Ski Martock on Jan. 22.
WINDSOR, N.S. — Although retired from playing professional hockey, the celebrity guests attending Windsor's Long Pond Heritage Classic were more than eager to get back out on the ice and score a few goals.
WINDSOR, N.S. – Hockey fans were in for a treat Jan. 20 as two Stanley Cup champions visited businesses in the area prior to Saturday's Long Pond Hockey Heritage Classic.
KENTVILLE NS – The Greenwich Bombers, who are playing out of the Centennial Arena in Kentville, will be playing the Kingston Bombers Friday evening in Kingston at 7:30 p.m.
DIGBY, NS - A vigil was held at the Digby lighthouse in honour of the victims of the mass shooting attack at a Quebec City mosque on Jan. 29.
ASHDALE, N.S. — Faces Friday is our online feature highlighting members of our community: their strength, challenges and humanity.
SOUTH BERWICK, N.S. - Jessica Spinney had no idea a video of her skating through a wooded area of South Berwick would span the globe.
WOLFVILLE NS – Student athletes at over 50 Canadian universities are talking about mental health this month.
The managers of the French HMV Facebook page, HMV Capitale, confirmed Friday night the company’s stores will be closing across Canada.
SHELBURNE, N.S. – Things are on track for a new lobster processing facility in the Municipality of Shelburne.
STELLARTON, N.S. - Board members for Empire, the parent company of Sobeys, have appointed Michael Medline as president and chief executive officer of the company.
YARMOUTH, N.S. - No one likes to work in a dirty environment.
HANTSPORT, N.S. – After a month of relatively mild temperatures and little snowfall, people smiled as heavy snowflakes drifted down on the final day of the Hantsport Winter Carnival.
CHURCH POINT, N.S. – $1 million to be spent on recreational facilities at Université Sainte-Anne
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — After the experience of responding to alcohol- and drug-related calls while on the job as a paramedic, Sean Murphy decided to volunteer his time to talk directly to high school students on the subject.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - In a blog post Jan. 23, Lucasfilm announced the title of Episode VIII.
It’s a hard thing to do, because the first natural human reaction is to ask “Why?”
A wintry day is the absolute best time to hunker down, forget our troubles and watch a classic movie … it was either that or the inauguration.
Donald Trump is now president of the United States of America. Frankly, I can’t wrap my head around it. It’s all just too much.
The day has arrived, with many Canadians sharing a feeling of dread. Something dire might be about to happen. We have gloomy visions of our nation’s economic downfall.