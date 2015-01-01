Slippery: Car in the ditch in Brickton halts traffic
BRIDGETOWN - While we’re not supposed to get a lot of snow, roads in Annapolis County are already covered and it is extremely slippery.
ANNAPOLIS ROYAL - Centuries of soldiers rested a bit easier on Friday. Their courage, their sacrifice, their suffering, their worth re-affirmed and their old fort celebrated.
AYLESFORD NS - Just after 2 a.m. today Kings District RCMP was called to the scene of a truck on fire on Aylesford Road.
MIDDLETON – Annapolis District RCMP had a busy week from Jan. 23 to Jan. 30. They found a man stabbed in the chest, dealt with a some prankster kids, responded to assaults and accidents, and then there was that mysterious light coming from a Middleton home.
WINDSOR, N.S. — Few things get people more riled up than the roads they drive on, and that was true during a packed public consultation session in Windsor this month.
KENTVILLE, NS - From a show of hands at a public consultation session, it appears that Kings County residents strongly oppose paying tolls to expedite the twinning of 100 series highways.
WINDSOR, N.S. — The Valley Maple Leafs' Isaac Bridge put up a solid effort Friday night in Windsor but it wasn't enough to help the hometown boys defeat the Cole Harbour Colts.
WINDSOR, N.S. - The Avon River Rats now have six games left in the regular season and the fight for first place has become extremely tight between the Rats and Metro Jaguars.
WINDSOR, N.S. — As a hockey player growing up in a small community in Ontario, Tyler Young used to watch Junior B games and ponder what it would be like to reach that level.
TRURO, N.S. – Kelsey Taylor used to suffer in silence when her anxiety levels would overtake her – until she learned to talk about it.
KENTVILLE NS – Fourteen employees in the Valley received some unusual appreciation late last month for doing their jobs well.
ST. ANTHONY, N.L. — It’s been a year since TJ Smith of St. Anthony opened up about his struggles with mental illness fr the first time.
GREENWOOD SQUARE - At just 11 years old, Karissa Bezanson is fighting a most formidable foe – leukemia.
PORT WILLIAMS - The memory of Robbie Burns is alive and well in Port Williams.
MIDDLETON - The CEO of the Valley Regional Enterprise Network is optimistic about rural Nova Scotia’s economic future and sees great potential for growth in the Annapolis Valley.
FALMOUTH, N.S. - The Hants Journal (HJ) sat down with Windsor Elms Village’s CEO Sherry Keen (SK) for a discussion on her upcoming retirement.
LAWRENCETOWN - A cease-trade order has been issued against an agricultural commodities centre in Lawrencetown after it failed to file the required paperwork.
SHELBURNE, N.S. – Things are on track for a new lobster processing facility in the Municipality of Shelburne.
CANAAN, N.S. - After several years of hoping and praying to do a video for his song, 'When Those Sirens Are Gone,' Annapolis Valley musician Kevin Davison has a launch lined up.
SHUBENACADIE, N.S. - Are you anxious to catch a glimpse of Shubenacadie Sam?
WEST HANTS, N.S. — Following a story we published on respite care in West Hants, the Nova Scotia Health Authority and Department of Health and Wellness reached out to provide more information on the services available locally.
CHURCH POINT, N.S. – $1 million to be spent on recreational facilities at Université Sainte-Anne
