Slippery: Car in the ditch in Brickton halts traffic
BRIDGETOWN - While we’re not supposed to get a lot of snow, roads in Annapolis County are already covered and it is extremely slippery.
ANNAPOLIS ROYAL - Centuries of soldiers rested a bit easier on Friday. Their courage, their sacrifice, their suffering, their worth re-affirmed and their old fort celebrated.
MIDDLETON – Annapolis District RCMP had a busy week from Jan. 23 to Jan. 30. They found a man stabbed in the chest, dealt with a some prankster kids, responded to assaults and accidents, and then there was that mysterious light coming from a Middleton home.
SHUBENACADIE, N.S. - Nova Scotia's favourite groundhog Sam came out of his den at the Shubenacadie Provincial Wildlife Park Feb. 2 to meet his fans.
KENTVILLE, NS - From a show of hands at a public consultation session, it appears that Kings County residents strongly oppose paying tolls to expedite the twinning of 100 series highways.
WINDSOR, N.S. – Police are looking for three suspects in relation to a robbery in downtown Windsor Feb. 1.
WINDSOR, N.S. — Until the teachers decide what they are going to do in terms of their labour action, the West Hants Warriors and all teams in the Nova Scotia Midget X Hockey League’s Southern Division have decided to stick with Hockey Nova Scotia’s schedule.
TRURO, N.S. – Kelsey Taylor used to suffer in silence when her anxiety levels would overtake her – until she learned to talk about it.
WINDSOR, N.S. — Although retired from playing professional hockey, the celebrity guests attending Windsor's Long Pond Heritage Classic were more than eager to get back out on the ice and score a few goals.
WINDSOR, N.S. – Hockey fans were in for a treat Jan. 20 as two Stanley Cup champions visited businesses in the area prior to Saturday's Long Pond Hockey Heritage Classic.
CENTREVILLE, NS - It was an emotional day with lots of tears and hugs as members of the community and staff said goodbye to the Centreville Kwik-Way and Diner.
GREENWOOD SQUARE - At just 11 years old, Karissa Bezanson is fighting a most formidable foe – leukemia.
PORT WILLIAMS - The memory of Robbie Burns is alive and well in Port Williams.
HANTSPORT, N.S. – It’s become a temporary landmark for the past three years in Hantsport, ushering in the start of the winter carnival.
The managers of the French HMV Facebook page, HMV Capitale, confirmed Friday night the company’s stores will be closing across Canada.
SHELBURNE, N.S. – Things are on track for a new lobster processing facility in the Municipality of Shelburne.
STELLARTON, N.S. - Board members for Empire, the parent company of Sobeys, have appointed Michael Medline as president and chief executive officer of the company.
YARMOUTH, N.S. - No one likes to work in a dirty environment.
CANAAN, N.S. - After several years of hoping and praying to do a video for his song, 'When Those Sirens Are Gone,' Annapolis Valley musician Kevin Davison has a launch lined up.
SHUBENACADIE, N.S. - Are you anxious to catch a glimpse of Shubenacadie Sam?
WEST HANTS, N.S. — Following a story we published on respite care in West Hants, the Nova Scotia Health Authority and Department of Health and Wellness reached out to provide more information on the services available locally.
CHURCH POINT, N.S. – $1 million to be spent on recreational facilities at Université Sainte-Anne
Up, up high on the winter barrenlands, and the low grey overcast is lit in a thin strip almost lemon-yellow along the horizon.
The McPhillips Station Casino sits on a block of industrial land in Winnipeg with rail lines threading around it, the neighbourhood architecture mostly one-storey warehouse and commercial properties.