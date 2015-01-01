Enough to Eat -- Foodbank Expands

ON SOCIAL: O'Leary dives in to leadership race

Let's Talk about mental health

Terror attack in Quebec

Exhibition all about people and animals

Featured News

Local News

Man stabbed in the chest tops Annapolis District RCMP calls

MIDDLETON – Annapolis District RCMP had a busy week from Jan. 23 to Jan. 30. They found a man stabbed in the chest, dealt with a some prankster kids, responded to assaults and accidents, and then there was that mysterious light coming from a Middleton home.

Regional News

Sports

Community

Business

Living

Opinion

Russell Wangersky: Cashing in on faint hope

The McPhillips Station Casino sits on a block of industrial land in Winnipeg with rail lines threading around it, the neighbourhood architecture mostly one-storey warehouse and commercial properties.

Latest News

Two accidents on Chester Road result in injuries

Digby County turbine in Mount Pleasant marks decade milestone

Building on a vision: Kentville’s Calkin Building could become arts, cultural, small business hub

Syrian refugees encouraged by Sydney candlelight vigil

Two arrested for alleged fisheries violations in Annapolis area

Prominent Toronto pastor found not guilty of historic Kings County sex charges

Bubba Ray's Sports Bar to open location in West Hants in February

Twin highways without tolls: Baillie

Toronto pastor found not guilty of historic sexual assault in Kings County

Not guilty verdicts from police undercover sting operation

Digby students looking for ways to stay involved as work-to-rule is back in place

African-Nova Scotian from Windsor becomes provincial judge

Five Nova Scotia universities launch legal action against NSTU

Hopes and Dreams -- Nova Scotia a welcoming destination for immigrants: McNeil

Fewer recent emergency department closures at Digby and Shelburne hospitals

UPDATED: Six killed, eight injured in attack at Quebec City mosque

UPDATE: One confirmed dead in Walton Fire

Alberta company still not talking, says bereaved Scotchtown mom

Tentative deal with Nova Scotia teachers in jeopardy

Premiers, federal leaders visit Wolfville: Atlantic Growth Strategy to promote jobs, immigration