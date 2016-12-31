Storm Warning: NS Power opens Emergency Operations Centre
HALIFAX – Nova Scotia Power opened its Emergency Operations Centre this afternoon in advance of severe weather predicted by Environment Canada.
WOLFVILLE, NS - The 2016 fall season for Acadia Athletics was highlighted by facility additions, great individual performances and outstanding team accomplishments, says the athletics director.
SYDNEY, N.S. — Power still needs to be restored to fewer than 400 customers in Cape Breton Friday afternoon following high winds that downed lines and cut electricity to more than 11,000 customers at the storm's peak this morning.
PLYMPTON, N.S. – Scientists with DFO have been on the shores and waters of southwest Nova Scotia this week looking for some clue as to what is killing off herring in the area.
PORT MEDWAY - With the highest jackpot in the history of Queens County up for grabs at Port Medway Chase the Ace Thursday night, the fire halls and stations were full and the place was buzzing with excitement.
WINDSOR, N.S. – Windsor firefighters are investigating a fuel smell emanating from inside a local business.
MIDDLETON - Middleton’s recreation department has lots of options for those who want to slap on snowshoes or cross-country skies and get out in the snow. If there was snow. Fingers crossed.
NEW WATERFORD, N.S. — The Coal Bowl Classic has been a tradition in the New Waterford community for the past 35 years, but there is some uncertainty surrounding this year’s tournament.
BERWICK, NS - It was a good weekend for the Valley junior A Wildcats, but they were hoping for better than simply good.
LOCKHARTVILLE, N.S. - For Megan Conroy, volleyball is much more than a sport: it’s her life.
KINGS COUNTY, NS - When Laura Churchill Duke dreamed up the idea of helping people in need this Christmas, she hoped to receive enough items to help about 50 individuals.
DIGBY, N.S. – Students at Digby Regional High School drug out some pretty ugly holiday sweaters for winter carnival.
KENTVILLE, NS - With only a few days left to raise funds and the coffers down due to time lost to stormy weather, the Salvation Army is hoping Valley volunteers and generosity come shining through.
MIDDLETON - John Bartlett is not a big fan of Christmas – at least not the commercialized version of it. But when it comes to people in need during the holidays, or people alone at Christmas, he and his staff are among the first to step up.
WINDSOR, N.S. — Windsor’s main business thoroughfare, Gerrish Street, is getting a major facelift in 2017, and the consequence of all of the necessary construction is starting to make local merchants nervous.
CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. - Greg Donald is upbeat discussing the upcoming harvest, until talk turns to potato tampering.
SHELBURNE, NS - Shell Canada’s search for oil and gas was not successful at the first of two exploration sites in the Shelburne Basin.
Westville – Elwood Fraser gave the term “coffee run” a whole new meaning Thursday.
The holidays can be an exciting and busy time for everyone.
DIGBY, N.S. – Blowing snow, winds at 70 clicks gusting to 85 and a windchill of -15: perfect night for a run.
The holiday coming up is like two separate events, so I have two evenings’ worth of nibbles for you to consider. First, let’s get our party legs under us with easy, homey and filling snacks that will make everyone happy to celebrate at your house.
Overall, Canadians must consider 2016 as a good year. Not great but not bad. We didn’t gain ground, but didn’t lose a whole lot either.
As fentanyl deaths spike in British Columbia — and as use of the often-fatal drug moves from west to east across the country — it’s tempting to lay blame on drug abusers and wash your hands of the problem. You know, the old “they made their bed, they can lie in it” argument.
Sue wants me to stay healthy as I age. I do appreciate her concern, and frankly, without her efforts, I’d likely be long gone.